Eagles Goalie Loses Mum Days After Father’s Death

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali lost his father in the last international break.

He played in a 1-1 draw with Benin before being excused to bury his dad which saw him miss the 2-1 loss against Rwanda – both in the completed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 28-year-old has now confirmed his mother is no more. Nwabali is now set to probably miss Chippa United’s next Premier Soccer League game against Royal AM to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday, January 11.

The Nigerian has been key for his club, and this season he has already played 12 games across all competitions as the club’s captain.

