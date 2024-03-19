Eagles Get New Jerseys

Nike has unveiled the brand new Super Eagles jerseys for the upcoming 2024-2025 football season. The jerseys showcase bold twists on traditional designs and were announced through a post on Nike’s Instagram page. The post featured a launch video that highlighted the innovative features of the kits, which include Nike’s cutting-edge technology designed to meet the demands of modern footballers.

The home jersey has green hoops at the ends of the sleeves and shorts, with the word “Naija” boldly written across the chest in green as a vibrant tribute to Nigeria’s national colors. On the other hand, the away uniform features a pastel version of the traditional dark green pattern, staying true to Nigeria’s iconic colours.

These striking designs are expected to be worn by the Super Eagles during their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The Super Eagles are currently preparing for their third qualifying match on June 3 against South Africa, followed by a match in Benin Republic seven days later. In preparation for these crucial matches, the team will engage in friendly matches against Ghana and Mali on March 22 and 26, respectively, at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.