Eagles Get More Assurances Over Outstanding Bonuses

Share

The Super Eagles have received more assurances from top officials that outstanding allowances and bonuses going as far as four years ago will be cleared soon.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, and his Director-General Bukola Olopade both as sured the Eagles they would be paid.

The officials met with the team after dinner Tuesday night. Shehu Dikko assured the team that outstanding payments will be effected, while promising a special package for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, when they resume in March 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: