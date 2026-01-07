Eagles Get Chance To Avenge 2019 Heartbreak Against Algeria

The Super Eagles will face Algeria in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), setting up a familiar and highly emotional clash between two African football heavyweights.

The quarter-final match will take place in Marrakech on Saturday, when Nigeria will be hoping to rewrite history against the North African side.

Algeria booked their place in the last eight after a tense encounter that produced only one goal in 120 minutes. Fans had to wait 119 minutes for the breakthrough, but when it came, it was worth the wait, it was a powerful screamer from 22-year-old Adil Boulbina that decided the game and sent the Desert Foxes through.

Although Eric Chelle’s Eagles successfully advanced to the quarter-finals, the team will be quietly disappointed that they missed the chance to face DR Congo, who defeated them in World Cup play-off finals last November. That loss still hurts, and many Nigerian fans had hoped for a chance at quick revenge.

However, the Eagles now have another opportunity to settle an old score — this time against Algeria. Nigeria and Algeria have a long and competitive history at the AFCON, but one match still stands out clearly in the minds of Nigerian fans.

At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Algeria defeated Nigeria 2–1 in the semi-final, with a dramatic late freekick that knocked the Super Eagles out of the tournament. Algeria went on to win the title, while Nigeria had to settle for third place.