February 1, 2024
Eagles Get $30, 000 Each for Qualifying From Group Stage

The Super Eagles are entitled to pocketing a whopping $30,000 each for getting past the group stage of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Jose Peseiro’s side finished second in Group A behind the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea.

The previous arrangement, according to SCORENigeria, was for each player to be paid a $5,000-a- match bonus to the final. It has since been jettisoned with a lump sum payment for each round of the competition.

The team will get an additional bonus for the Round of 16 victory against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. Jose Peseiro’s side will take on the Black Antelopes of Angola in a quarter-final fixture at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, tomorrow.

