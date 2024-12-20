Eagles Finish 2024 With Worst FIFA Ranking In Six Years

Share

The Super Eagles have ended the outgoing year with their worst FIFA Ranking in six years after they were rated as the 44th-best team in the world.

They are also the fifthranked team in Africa. The Super Eagles won nine, drew four and lost five matches in the outgoing year.

Ironically, the threetime Africa champions started 2024 at a high when they reached the final of the delayed 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

That will earn them a decent ranking of 28th in the global ratings. They have since qualified for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco after they won their qualifying group.

However, their Achilles Heel has been a lacklustre 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign during which they failed to win a game after four rounds of matches. They now languish second from bottom in the World Cup qualifying series.

