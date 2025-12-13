… says I’ll blame NFF if Eagles fail

Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has faulted the exclusion of Udinese shot-stopper, Maduka Okoye, from the final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations starting later this month in Morocco.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, on Thursday night released his final 28-man for the tournament while naming three goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie and Francis Uzoho all making the list.

Speaking on Friday, the former West Brom Albion star said with Nwabali still nursing an injury, there was need to invite someone like Okoye, who is in a fine form for his Italian club side since his return from suspension, and was surprised with the return of Uzoho to the team at this moment.

Also, he was surprised that not a single home-based player made the final cut while saying that with the exclusion of the home-based player in the team, the league will continue to lose its value.

“If we are not putting our league players forward in our national team, that means we are not developing anything,” he said.

“The standard you will rate any national team with has to do with the rate at which we see some of these home-based players featuring in national team.”

Meanwhile, Udeze has said he will blame the NFF for the failure of the Super Eagles at the AFCON as they are not doing what they supposed to do by calling players to camp on time.

He added: For a competition that is nine days to start, we’ve not even started training.

Uganda, a country we are going to play, they’ve started training. They are already in Morocco. Nigeria’s camp is in Egypt. From Egypt, they go to Morocco.

We did not even assemble these players because all the players are going to be foreign-based. “There is no harm in having four to five home-based players.

The players cannot be that bad that we will not have up to 23. Pick 19 from foreign. Pick four from domestic. It’s not bad. But that is our style. It has been the issue.