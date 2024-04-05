Eagles Fall In Latest FIFA Rankings

Despite recording a victory against the Black Stars of Ghana in Marrakech, Morocco, Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropped two places in the latest FIFA ranking. The 2-0 defeat suffered in the second match against the Eagles of Mali is believed to have led to the position drop.

The latest ranking, released yesterday morning, ranks the Super Eagles as 30th in the world, a decline from their previous position of 28th in February. Nonetheless, the Nigerian team still maintains its position as the third-best team on the continent, behind Morocco and Senegal.