New Telegraph

October 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Eagles Face Egypt…

Eagles Face Egypt In 2025 AFCON Warm-Up

The Super Eagles are billed to take on Egypt in a 2025 AFCON warm-up game in Cairo on December 14, according to various reports.

Both teams will use this game to prepare for the AFCON in Morocco in December. They last clashed at the delayed 2021 AFCON, which Cameroon hosted in 2022, with Nigeria recording a 1-0 victory in a group game courtesy of a super strike by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria will open the training camp for the AFCON on December 10. They are drawn in a first round group that has Tunisia and East African giants Tanzania and Uganda.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Peace Warriors Crowned Champions As Tiger Street Football Ends In Grand Style In Awka
Read Next

Remo Stars Dumped Out Champions League