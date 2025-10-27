Eagles Face Egypt In 2025 AFCON Warm-Up

The Super Eagles are billed to take on Egypt in a 2025 AFCON warm-up game in Cairo on December 14, according to various reports.

Both teams will use this game to prepare for the AFCON in Morocco in December. They last clashed at the delayed 2021 AFCON, which Cameroon hosted in 2022, with Nigeria recording a 1-0 victory in a group game courtesy of a super strike by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria will open the training camp for the AFCON on December 10. They are drawn in a first round group that has Tunisia and East African giants Tanzania and Uganda.