Eagles Eye Another Win As Chelle’s Men Face Russia In Moscow Friendly

The Super Eagles will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they face Russia in an international friendly match today at the famous Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Fresh from lifting the Unity Cup in London, where they defeated Ghana and edged out Jamaica on penalties in the final, the Super Eagles are full of confidence.

The team will now turn their attention to Russia in what will be the firstever senior-level clash between both nations. Although Russia has not played in competitive tournaments since early 2022 due to global restrictions, they have remained active with international friendlies.

Their last outing was an emphatic 5-0 victory over Zambia in March, extending their winning run to eight games. For Nigeria, the match is another opportunity to test the team’s depth and maintain momentum ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Eagles recently recorded a 2-0 win over Rwanda, a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe, and victories over Ghana and Jamaica at the Unity Cup. Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has had to make some adjustments to his squad after several key players withdrew due to injuries or personal reasons.

Regular stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and Wilfred Ndidi are unavailable. Also missing are Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina, and Nathan Tella.

Despite the withdrawals, Chelle has retained a solid squad. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is expected to start in goal, while defenders William Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Brentford youngster Benjamin Fredrick will provide options at the back.

Fredrick impressed on his debut against Jamaica and is likely to see more action. The midfield features a blend of foreign-based professionals and local talents, including Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Enugu Rangers’ Saviour Isaac.

In attack, Chelle will rely on Victor Boniface, Simon Moses, and Tolu Arokodare, with Russia-based Olakunle Olusegun hoping to make his senior debut in front of home fans at Krasnodar FC.

