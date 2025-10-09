New Telegraph

October 9, 2025
Eagles Expect Two More Players Ahead Lesotho Tie

Twenty players featured in the Super Eagles second training yesterday in Polokwane ahead of tomorrow’s crunch 2026 FIFA World C u p qualifier against Lesotho.

According to the NFF, a total of 18 players were in the t e a m ’ s T h e R a n c h Hotel as at Tuesday night, with Portugal-based defender Zaidu Sanusi and Spain-based forward Jerome Akor Adams set to join the group yesterday, but were still being expected as of press time.

United States of America-based midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi is expected to land in South Africa on today. Coach Eric Chelle has had to tinker with the team following injuries to defender Bright Osayi-Samuel and forward Cyriel Dessers, bringing in Sanusi and Crystal Palace of England’s Christantus Uche.

