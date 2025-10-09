Eagles Expect Two More Players Ahead Lesotho Tie

Twenty players featured in the Super Eagles second training yesterday in Polokwane ahead of tomorrow’s crunch 2026 FIFA World C u p qualifier against Lesotho.

According to the NFF, a total of 18 players were in the t e a m ’ s T h e R a n c h Hotel as at Tuesday night, with Portugal-based defender Zaidu Sanusi and Spain-based forward Jerome Akor Adams set to join the group yesterday, but were still being expected as of press time.

United States of America-based midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi is expected to land in South Africa on today. Coach Eric Chelle has had to tinker with the team following injuries to defender Bright Osayi-Samuel and forward Cyriel Dessers, bringing in Sanusi and Crystal Palace of England’s Christantus Uche.