Eagles Don’t Deserve To Be At The World Cup – Udi

…as Oloyede blames players, coach

Ex-international, Duke Udi, has said it will be a disservice to football if the Super Eagles of Nigeria had won the game against DR Congo DR in the final of the FIFA 2026 playoff, as Nigeria will not be at the World Cup to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Leopard of DR Congo secured the continent’s only slot from the playoff that was concluded in Morocco on Sunday evening after defeating Nigeria 4-3 on penalties.

Speaking with our correspondent, the former Sunshine Stars’ coach said DR Congo deserved the slot than Nigeria. “For me, the team that played better won the game because they played better, were organised, tactically and technically they were organised,” he said.

“They knew what they were doing; the Super Eagles were playing individual football because there was no teamwork. “We are not ready for this. All we are doing is trying to push ourselves to the World Cup; we don’t deserve it. “We should look at the positives and take the positives and work on the negatives.”

Meanwhile, another ex-international, Taiwo Oloyede, in his own reaction, said both the players and the officials should take the blame for the loss.

According to him, the person who advised the players to go on strike days into the playoff gave them wrong advice while claiming that the coach also made a mistake by changing the starting lineup that played the game against Gabon, especially the attack, where Adams Akor started alongside Victor Osimhen, with the Eagles winning the game 4-1.

He added: “How can you be protesting for your money some few hours before a crucial qualifier? If we had qualified, it would have been down to luck.

Look at Congo, they were well prepared and they played more than us. Although it’s a penalty shootout, Congo were more prepared. And again, our coach, I don’t know why he changed the team that played the first game.”