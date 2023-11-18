Eagles Distract Them Selves By Dressing Like Models, Musicians – Sonny Okpara

Former international, Sonny Okpara, has said there is need to have a coach that will toughen the senior national team players the Africa way rather than copying the Europeans. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former Orlando Pirates of South Africa striker said the Super Eagles should be more physical on the pitch. Excerpts:

What informed your decision to start the Mock Nations Cup Tournament which is in its 14th edition this year?

I believe that through this a lot of young talents would be discovered and it will bring back fans. They will come to watch these players. It has been on for 14 years and it is the most popular championship in Imo State and there are about 12 teams every year. What we do is that from the 12 teams we get the best players and then we merge the players and we get a full team.

This full team will now play a friendly game with Heartland of Owerri and from there they will see a few exceptional players and they will draft them and a lot of them are there. Some other scouts come around and poach these players. You can see the diligence, some politicians and businessmen contribute. We put a pitch panel around the field. We are doing a lot of things.

Could you tell us little about your career as a player?

I started with the Premiership league in 1990. That was with Elemats Strikers FC from where I moved to Premier Breweries, it was from there I was poached by Calabar Rovers. I was called up to the Flying Eagles camp with Fanny Amun and I remembered we made it to the Super Eagles.

When Fanny Amun was fired, I remember coach Kelechi Emetiole was to help us to prepare for Qatar FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1995. We had the hosting rights but they took it from us and gave it to Qatar. At a point the President of Nigeria then, late Sani Abacha, decided that Nigeria will not travel again.

Would you say you are disappointed that after all the hard work, you won’t be going for the tournament?

Yes, all the players were disappointed because we were prepared to go there but the president said we were not going. There were a lot of us in the camp then. Luckily for us, we were doing fine there so we were drafted to the Super Eagles and that’s how I started in Super Eagles.

At a point in your career, you scored a total of 18 goals with your head in a single season, what was the secret?

I’m so good with heading. It wasn’t 18 goals but 28 goals that I scored that season but 18 of them came from my head. I remember in one of the matches I scored four goals against Kano Pillars 1995.

How did you learn that trick?

It’s a natural t h i n g because w e j u m p in Imo State . Heading is all about timing, practice. No tall man can collect a ball from me. It’s what I learnt and applied and no tall man collected the ball from me. Before they realise it, I’m up there and if they try to collect the ball from me, they take me higher in the air. It’s easy for me to nod and difficult for them to collect the ball from me.

How did you come into football?

It’s a natural thing, we started with school games. I played in primary school and then defended my secondary school. It was through school I was picked to play professionally. It was during my academy football training that Elemats picked me. I played the last match and they saw how I was playing in Onitsha so I went there and joined the screening. My name was shortlisted and that was how I started my career.

Was it a straight approval from your parents or how did you manage to convince them?

My relatives and family members were always watching my matches and people would come to my house to tell my mom that I knew how to play football. Because of that, my mom is someone that supports my career, she heard that I played well and I loved playing football, I played in the afternoon and all my life. She saw that I can play football and I love it so she gave me the opportunity to play football hence I said I liked football. After one day that I was playing and I got invited for the screening in Onitsha she was like how can I go.

She said if I felt that I could go and then someone came and spoke to her about it and convinced her. To her surprise, when I was coming back, I had bought clothing materials at the main market and that was my first pay. She was surprised that I can make money from football. She was astonished but she believed and was praying for me and told me that her prayer was behind me and I should continue. She said I should make sure that I made her proud.

You played more with privately-owned clubs while in Nigeria, what would you say are the differences between the private clubs of those days and majority government-owned clubs now?

Private owned clubs are more serious than those owned by government. The government can have as much as 20 officials without consideration but the privately-owned clubs are different. I remember in my club, we had only two management members; the team manager and the secretary. Then the owner of the club. There was no gossip, no problem, no backbiting and everything was moving smooth and okay. There was attention to players welfare and all things.

There were stories of players playing with BCC Lions of Gboko getting truck load of cements, Abiola Babes players getting cars, what do you get?

As a new player coming to sign for Eagles Cement, I was given some targets to meet. The management told me they are not going to start with the salary I requested for because I came with injury. The challenge given to me was to score five goals in seven games and my money would be increased and also be given a truck load of cements. Hence the league started, I played three matches and scored five goals.

In the fourth match I was playing on the field and after the match my brother called me on our general phone number because we had a landline in our house and in the canteen we had a general landline that anybody can be contacted by his family. My mother called via the landline and they called me and she was asking if I sent any trailer load of cement to the house. I said I didn’t. I called my boss and asked him and he said yes that he did.

He said he told me five goals and I did it under three matches. The next day he invited me to the office and paid me my full salary. When you are with a private club, they treat you like professional not like the government clubs where nothing comes out.

What would you say about the current Super Eagles?

One thing I know for sure is that the kind of mind and determination from years ago are no more there. Players are more focused on earrings and hair and they are distracted from the real thing they are there for. They are like models and musicians. This is heavy distraction from their main task. They don’t think seriously about why they are there. In those days, if I lose a match, I won’t be able to eat, sometimes I cried on the field.

I was determined to get that result; I’m putting in my best for my country and I wanted to give 100 not even 99 percent. For now, players don’t care. If they win or not they go to night clubs and party. That determination and zeal has been lost. It calls for coaches with the mentality of those days because as you trained that is how you will play. If you are not trained to be a good soldier you can’t go to war. You must be trained to play well.

We have different kinds of coaches and the ones we have now are not like the people that trained Africans. We are known for hard ways. I remember those days you would climb the hill like 20 times and if you leave because you feel that you are being punished, then you can’t play in the team. You would have supernatural powers and stamina. A player that can go down a hill 20 times is strong.

Do you see Nigeria winning the forthcoming AFCON?

It’s either we win or lose. I can’t rate them 100 percent. Until I see a coach who will believe that whatever happens they should drop the European style of training, stop imitating and go the African way, that’s the only time we can get it right. Remember Clemens Westerhof, he knew Africa and he believed that with strength there is nothing you cannot win. They just need to get strength and stamina. If I can run for 120 minutes at least I’m strong.

Any coach that believes in power and strength, football is inborn. Anybody that knows how to play, knows how to play. What are you teaching them? These are the things we have learnt from our childhood period. It’s only developing the trend and putting the power there that can make it work. Instead of doing the right thing, they believe in acting like white men. We cannot be deploying same tactics and patterns like the Europeans.

Some of us that went to Europe and passed screening, it was because of our strengths and ruggedness, they lack that. The players we have now are stylish players. They are not committed to it. They don’t have that power. If they play for 30-40 minutes they are gone. They are supposed to play for 120 minutes. That is the truth. Money comes in regularly as a footballer, from bonuses to salaries frequently. It is not in doubt that players like to enjoy it, I would advise them to keep to one girl- friend, which is number 1, and later get married, make sure she goes to school, because most of the players are not educated.

So, your girlfriend or wife would guide you through. And as you are playing and the money is coming in you keep investing. And from that little investment, you can grow. When I was playing in South Africa, my wife bought our first house. I was sending money home, and my wife bought my first house. Then we moved up and made some savings for our company. So, when I was out of my contract, I had to open my own club.

Because I know we have raw talent, and I sold players of my own. So people should look up and think about what to do before retirement. Be getting ready and when it’s time. You will live on the things you have set aside. So today, anywhere I go they are chanting my name, I am chairman everywhere, which is as a result of my hard work.