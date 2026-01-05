Eagles Desperate To Fly Past Mamba In Round Of 16 Clash

Nigeria will face Mozambique tonight at the Complexe Sportif de Fès as the Super Eagles continue their quest for continental glory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

With a place in the quarter-finals on the line, Nigeria go into the Round of 16 clash as clear favourites, while Mozambique will be hoping to produce one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

The Super Eagles have been one of the standout teams of the competition so far. Nigeria finished top of Group C with a perfect record, winning all three of their matches. They opened their campaign with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania, followed by an entertaining 3–2 win against Tunisia, before sealing first place with a 3–1 success over Uganda.

Alongside Algeria, Nigeria were the only team to collect the maximum nine points in the group stage, underlining their strong start to the tournament. Under the guidance of head coach Eric Chelle, Nigeria have shown a good balance between attacking power and tactical discipline.

After narrowly missing out on the title at the last AFCON, the Super Eagles see this edition as an opportunity to make amends and go all the way. Their performances so far suggest a team that is confident, well-prepared, and hungry for success. A key figure in Nigeria’s impressive run has been Ademola Lookman.

The winger has been directly involved in four goals across just two matches, scoring and creating chances with ease. His partnership with Victor Osimhen has given Nigeria a dangerous attacking edge.

Osimhen’s strength and movement have stretched defences, while Lookman’s pace and intelligence have created constant problems for opponents. Mozambique, on the other hand, arrive at this stage with less fanfare. The Mambas finished third in Group F and needed a 3–2 win against Gabon to secure their place in the knockout phase.

While their group-stage performances were not dominant, that victory gave them belief and momentum heading into the Round of 16. Coached by Chiquinho Conde, Mozambique will approach the match with determination and caution. They are expected to stay compact and look for opportunities on the counterattack.

The players will also be highly motivated, with reports that financial incentives have been promised for a victory over Nigeria. The return of Junior Tchamadeu from suspension is an added boost for their squad.

History strongly favours Nigeria in this fixture. The Super Eagles have faced Mozambique five times and remain unbeaten, winning four matches and drawing one. Their most recent meeting, a friendly in October 2023, ended in a 3–2 win for Nigeria.

In the AFCON competition, Nigeria recorded a comfortable 3–0 victory over Mozambique in 2010. This head-to-head record further strengthens Nigeria’s position as favourites. Team news ahead of the match is largely positive for Nigeria.

Although backup striker Cyriel Dessers is sidelined with injury, Eric Chelle still has plenty of attacking options at his disposal. Several key players were rested in the final group game against Uganda, ensuring they are fresh for this important encounter.

Osimhen is expected to lead the line once again, supported by Lookman and a midfield anchored by Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.

Mozambique are likely to stick with the same setup that helped them qualify from the group stage. While they may lack Nigeria’s depth and experience, they will rely on organisation, discipline, and fighting spirit to stay in the contest.