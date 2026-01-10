Eagles Desperate To Avenge 2019 Loss As Nigeria, Algeria Clash

Morocco 2025 is set to host a battle steeped in history, emotion and unfinished business as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face Algeria’s Fennecs in Saturday’s third quarter-final of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations.

Marrakech, Morocco’s fourth-largest city, will provide the backdrop for a contest many already regard as the pick of the last-eight fixtures — a clash shaped by decades of rivalry and the lingering pain of Nigeria’s 2019 semi-final defeat to Algeria.

This will be the 23rd senior-level meeting between the two African heavyweights since their first encounter at the 2nd All-Africa Games in Lagos 55 years ago.

Over the past five and a half decades, matches between Nigeria and Algeria have delivered everything foot- ball fans crave: thrilling score lines, dramatic turnarounds, moments of brilliance from iconic players and episodes of controversy that have become part of African football folklore.

Saturday’s showdown will mark the 10th time both sides have met at the Africa Cup of Nations. History slightly favours Algeria, who have won four of the previous nine AFCON encounters, while Nigeria have managed just three victories, with two games ending in draws.

One of those stalemates remains infamous — the 0–0 draw in Bouaké in 1984, widely believed to have been a mutually convenient result that ensured both teams progressed to the semi-finals at the expense of de- fending champions Ghana.

AFCON history binds these two nations tightly. Nigeria defeated Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament in Lagos to lift their first-ever AFCON title, powered by goals from Olusegun Odegbami and Mudashiru Lawal in front of President Shehu Shagari at the National Stadium, Surulere.

A decade later, the roles were reversed as Algeria beat Nigeria on home soil in the final of the 1990 AFCON, Cherif Oudjani’s long-range strike sealing the Fennecs’ first continental crown. Those moments alone explain why this rivalry carries such emotional weight.

Beyond the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria and Algeria have repeatedly crossed paths in high-stakes FIFA World Cup qualifiers, often with dramatic consequences.

In October 1981, the reigning African champions, Nigeria, suffered a shocking 2–0 defeat to Algeria in Lagos, a result that stunned fans and exposed internal turmoil within the Super Eagles camp.

Three weeks later in Constantine, Algeria completed the job with a 2–1 victory, ending Nigeria’s World Cup dream. Nigeria had their re- venge in the 1994 World Cup qualifiers.

After Algeria struck early in Lagos in July 1993, the Super Eagles roared back, inspired by a Jay- Jay Okocha free-kick and a dominant Rashidi Yekini display, to secure a famous 4–1 win.

A tense return leg in Constantine ended 1–1, with Finidi George’s goal ensuring Nigeria’s historic qualification for the USA 1994 finals. Other World Cup encounters have produced memorable nights for both sides — from Joseph Yobo’s towering header in Abuja in 2004 to Nigeria’s emphatic 5–2 victory in Oran in 2005, powered by a brace from Obafemi Martins. More recently, Nigeria claimed a convincing 3–1 win in Uyo in 2016, with Victor Moses delivering a masterclass.

AFCON clashes, however, remain the heart of this rivalry. From Sam Okwaraji’s deflected strike in the dramatic 1988 semi-final, which Nigeria won on penalties despite playing with 10 men, to Julius Aghahowa’s decisive goal in Bamako in 2002 and Obinna Nsofor’s late winner in the 2010 third-place match, each tournament meeting has added another chapter to an already rich history.

Yet for the current generation of Super Eagles, the most painful memory remains recent. Nigeria’s narrow defeat to Algeria in the 2019 AFCON semi-final still stings — a loss that denied the Eagles a chance to contest the final and left scars that have not fully healed.

Saturday’s quarter-final in Marrakech offers an opportunity for redemption. Both teams arrive in Morocco aware that history guarantees nothing.

What is certain is that this match will write its own story. Marrakech is bracing itself for a war like no other — a collision of pride, legacy and ambition between two of Africa’s footballing giants.