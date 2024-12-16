""" """

December 16, 2024
Eagles Defender Scores First Goal To Save French Club

French Ligue 1 club Auxerre was saved the blushes at home after Super Eagles defender Gabriel Osho scored his first goal for them to salvage a draw with visiting RC Lens.

Lens were running away with the game at 2-1 before Osho snatched the leveller through a header on 73 minutes.

It was a fitting way for the 26-year-old Osho to celebrate his 12th Ligue 1 appearance for promoted Auxerre.

The former Luton Town defender ensured Auxerre are eighth in the standings with 21 points from 15 matches.

