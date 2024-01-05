Eagles Confirm AFCON Warm-up Tie vs Guinea

The Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team, are scheduled to play a friendly match against Guinea in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Although Burkina Faso was initially rumored to be their likely opponent, officials have now confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Guinea to play the warm-up game.

The match is set to take place on January 8, 2023. The team will then return to Nigeria the following day for a send-forth dinner before heading to Abidjan for the tournament, which begins on January 13, 2023.

Guinea is one of five finalists who are currently training in Dubai for the AFCON.