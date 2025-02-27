Eagles Coach Weighs Best Strike Partner For Osimhen

Share

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is considering the ideal strike partner for Victor Osimhen as Nigeria prepares for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda next month.

A team insider told SCORENigeria that Chelle plans to deploy a two-striker formation to go on the offensive from the start. “The coach sees this as a cup final, a must-win match,” the source said.

“That’s why he wants a second striker alongside Osimhen to put Rwanda under pressure.” Among the options, Victor Boniface remains a possibility but has yet to establish himself in the national team fully.

Taiwo Awoniyi has struggled for minutes at Nottingham Forest, making his inclusion uncertain.

Paul Onuachu, who has recently seen more game time with Southampton, is also in contention for a recall despite failing to impress in Nigeria’s previous World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin.

