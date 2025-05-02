Eagles Coach To Be Paid Upfront – Dickko

Share

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is to be paid all his salaries up to October, according to the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko.

The NSC chief said the Presidential Support Group will pay the coach. “It’s not the Commission paying directly, the support group is providing relief so the NFF can focus on other critical needs,” Dikko said in an interview with newsmen.

“We are processing his payment upfront. The idea is to settle him completely, so he can concentrate on getting the team to the World Cup,” he said.

“We’re not part of the contract. But we’re committed to ensuring the coach has all the support he needs. After all, this is about Nigeria. If we can help, we will. And we are doing just that.”

Chelle was appointed Super Eagles coach in January 2025. He also cited the immediate payment of bonuses to the Super Eagles after their last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“The bonuses were paid immediately. While the players were still at dinner, before they had even showered, the money was already on the table. That level of organisation shows respect and commitment,” he said.

Share