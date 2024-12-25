Eagles Coach Eguavoen Undergoes Surgery

Share

S luper Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has undergone surgery in Belgium. SCORENigeria learnt that it was a major medical procedure that Eguavoen put off several times to guide the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

In his absence, Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede has taken charge of the CHAN Eagles for a 2024 CHAN playoff against Ghana.

“It was a successful surgery and he will now do the usual followups,” a source close to Eguavoen disclosed.

Eguavoen is the NFF Technical Director and was given temporary charge of the Super Eagles pending the appointment of a foreign coach.

