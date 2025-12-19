Eagles Captaincy: More Reasons Emerge On Why Osimhen Is Overlooked

…as Chelle delays decision days to AFCON

More reasons have emerged on why Victor Osimhen may not be considered for the Super Eagles captaincy, as head coach, Eric Chelle, continues to delay the announcement of a substantive captain for the national team.

Since the retirement of former captain William Troost-Ekong, anxiety has been growing within football circles over who will take over the leadership role. Despite the importance of the position, Chelle has yet to name a new captain just days before the start of the African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

It has been gathered that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will have more than a passing interest in who becomes the next Eagles captain. The leadership of the federation is believed to be keen on a player who aligns closely with its views and approach.

Sources close to the situation say Osimhen is not seen as someone who will always do the bidding of the NFF. The Napoli striker is regarded as outspoken and independent-minded, and some officials believe he could rock the boat if the Super Eagles are not well treated by the authorities.

This perception is said to be working against his chances. A top official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Osimhen may not be favoured because he would always put the interest of the team first, even if it puts him at odds with football authorities.

Meanwhile, seniority has traditionally played a major role in the appointment of Super Eagles captains. On the final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem and Victor Osimhen are the most senior internationals.