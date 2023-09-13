‘Eagles can win next AFCON’

Cardiff City defender, Jamilu Collins, is convinced that the Super Eagles have the resources to lift the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cote d’Ivoire next year. Nigeria qualified for the next edition of the AFCON as the team with the best attack after scoring 22 goals – the highest of any team during the qualifying campaign. Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, also finished as the top goalscorer in the qualifiers with 10 goals – five more than his closest challengers.

With the most valuable squad on the continent and some of the best forwards in Europe’s top five leagues, Nigeria will be among the favourites when the AFCON kicks off in January. Collins was in the Super Eagles squad that failed to make it past the Round of 16 at the last edition in Cameroon. And after returning to the national team fold over the past week following his lengthy layoff due to injury, Collins believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to be the African champions again.