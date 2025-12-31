Eagles Can Win AFCON If Chelle Takes Care Of Defence –Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has shared his thoughts on what could stand in Nigeria’s way at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Speaking during a recent discussion on Global Football Insights, Oliseh explained that Nigeria’s biggest challenge may not be in attack, but at the back.

He made his comments before the Super Eagles’ group-stage win over Uganda. Oliseh said: “What could stop Nigeria from winning the AFCON is if we don’t get our defensive house in order, to make sure that when we score, we don’t concede.

“One chance we have is that we have one of the most potent striking forces in the tournament.” Nigeria last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, under the leadership of late coach Stephen Keshi.

As the team pushes for another continental title, Oliseh believes solid defending will be just as important as their strong attacking firepower.