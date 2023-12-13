Eagles can win AFCON but I’m worried about players’ poor attitude –Lawal

The Super Eagles have not won the Nations Cup in the last 10 years; do you think they stand a chance as the tournament gets underway in Cote d’Ivoire next month?

I think my opinion doesn’t count much here because I’m not the coach, nor am I the assistant coach, I’m not the doctor, and I’m nobody on that team. But the coach has already given you the answer; he says he wants to win or he will win. So take the opinion of the coach. He has his players; he’s the one who will call those players, and he has told us what he and his team are capable of doing at the tournament. I have done my part; I played in four different editions of the Nations Cup and won one silver and three bronze medals.

You played in four editions of the tournament, winning one silver and three bronze medals. What is your advice to the current players, many of whom are attending the competition for the first time?

As somebody who has been there before, I can tell you that the AFCON is an extraordinary tournament, and everyone wants to be there and wants to play. The most important thing is for the players to know the significance of that shirt, the green-white-green jersey they wear. If you don’t know the importance of that shirt, I believe you’re wasting your time. If you are called upon to wear that shirt, you have to give more than 100 percent.

As a player, you must know that you have to respect yourself, your family, and even the nation by giving your best. For you to be called upon to play for the Super Eagles is not a small thing; once you wear that green-white jersey, everyone is expecting you to give 200%.Club football is different from national teams because on the national team, you can only come for a few days and play and go, but on the club side, you train for years; some players are there for 10 years, some players are there for 5 years, and some players are there for 3 years. But for the national team, even if you are there for years, you only come for a few days and go. You play, you go back. So, that’s why you have to give it 200%. There’s no room for complacency. Make it special every time you play; even if you don’t win, let the fans see that you gave your best. Every fan who is watching the game wants his nation to win; he wants his nation to excel, and when you don’t win, they will be angry, so our players must know that they should not be angry with the fans because it’s normal. It’s the success they are looking for. When I was playing, I used to do self-criticism. After each game, I looked at myself in the mirror and thought about how I could improve. I would look into the mirror and say to myself, What did I do right in that game yesterday? And what did I do badly? That is self-criticizing.

Your first experience in the competition was in 2000 when Nigeria co-hosted the tournament with Ghana. The Eagles lost in the final to Cameroon….

We lost through the penalty. I also think we lost because of the mistake of the referee. Honestly, we didn’t lose because we couldn’t take good penalties, but the referees made a huge mistake about Victor Ikpeba’s kick. It wasn’t a pleasant experience for us because the whole nation was left disappointed.

You were still a young player at the time; how did you take the disappointment? How was the night on that day?

That’s football for you. 90 minutes were over; what else can I do? I couldn’t have changed anything. So, I took it in good faith.

That’s football for you. When I won gold at the Olympic Games gold four years earlier, I was excited. I was thrilled. So that’s football for you; you win some, you lose others.

Despite huge potential, that team didn’t make it to the final two years later….

We lost 2-1 to Senegal in the semifinal of that tournament; it was dragged to extra time, and we were unlucky again because we scored a goal that was disallowed. We came back in 2004, and unfortunately, we lost in the semifinals to Tunisia. It was another penalty shootout. I was also in the team two years later in Egypt when we lost to Cameroon through Didier Drogba’s goal in the semifinal, and we came back and played against Senegal in third place, for which I scored the only goal in third place. It’s a big experience anyway; to play for the national team, I believe, is massive.

Which of your Nations Cup matches gave you the most memorable experience?

Every game was tough in the competition. I remember the quarterfinal match of Mali 2002, in which I scored a wonderful goal against Ghana, and the final of the 2000 edition, in which we lost to Cameroon. There are dozens of these matches, and they were all important to me.

You scored several goals for the national team, including that strike against `Spain in the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Which of those goals would you consider the most cherished?

I appreciate all of the goals I scored, especially that one against Ghana in the semifinal of the 2002 Nations Cup in Mali. That was a volley from about 23 yards; it was a fantastic goal.

Many Nigerians have expressed worry over a perceived goalkeeping crisis in the current team; are you also apprehensive about this ahead of the Nations Cup?

Just as I said earlier, we are not coaches to say there is a particular problem in his team. Most of those who are complaining are not goalkeeper coaches, and what qualifies them to complain about the problem in the team? If the coach feels this amounts to a problem, he should be allowed to fix it. He has said he will fix all the problems in his team and let us leave him alone.

What will you say about our strikers? We have quite a number of them who are doing very well now. What would you tell them?

We have some of the best strikers in the world at the moment who are scoring goals in Europe. I hope they come with the same mentality when they arrive for the Nations Cup because we need those goals in the AFCON for us to win the tournament.

We are in the same group as the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, alongside Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau; do you see us topping the group?

Why not? Did we not agree earlier that we have some of the best strikers in the world? When it comes to a competition like this, Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with. We have a good team; we have big strikers. I think the coach only needs to organise his team very well. We need to get the right blend and the right kind of transition within the team where the midfielders can work well with the strikers because, despite having these big strikers, if they don’t get the passes, they can’t function well, and we wouldn’t be able to achieve our objectives.

You attended about four AFCONs but didn’t win any; do you have any regrets?

No. I thank God for my participation. If I didn’t participate, you wouldn’t be calling me and asking me about the Nations Cup. So I don’t have any regrets. Everyone wants to win gold for their country, but I did not win gold in the Nations Cup. I have silver, and I have three bronze medals So, I have no regrets about this.

You are actually considered one of the most energetic, committed, and versatile Super Eagles players of the 1990–2000 era. Are you worried that in the last 10 years, we don’t have players who are as committed and versatile as you were during your time?

I always believed in my versatility; I can’t recollect how many positions I played for the country; I played outside left, midfield, and left back. I played in all departments of the team apart from goalkeeping, but it was not me who chose these positions; the coaches did because they believed in my ability. For you to be so versatile, you have to be self-disciplined, tactically disciplined, and focused.

I have always told the younger generations of Nigerian players to be committed. I have a problem with their level of commitment; we can see it in the way most of them play for the national team. Sometimes you wonder why they have come to play when they know they won’t give their best. If they are going to the Nations Cup with such a mentality, we may not achieve our goal.