Eagles Can Still Qualify For World Cup, NSC Boss Insists

Share

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, (NSC) Shehu Dikko, has assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles still have a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their slow start in the qualifying series.

Dikko, in a recent interview, said Nigeria’s qualification hopes are not over yet — especially if FIFA rules against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player in their match against Lesotho in March.

In that match, South Africa won 2-0, but their player, Teboho Mokoena, was supposed to be suspended after receiving two yellow cards in earlier matches.

According to FIFA rules, he should not have played. Dikko explained that if FIFA confirms this violation, South Africa may lose the points they gained from that match, which could give Nigeria a lifeline in the group.

Speaking in an interview with UK-based Nigerian journalist Austin Okon-Akpan, Dikko said: “With the way things are, it’s still in our hands, depending on the out – come of the disciplinary decision that’s expected soon.

Share