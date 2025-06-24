Eagles Can Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup, Eguavoen Insists

Share

Former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has said Nigeria still has a good chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if they stay focused and united.

The 59-year-old, who briefly returned as coach after Finidi George stepped down, helped the team qualify for the 2025 AFCON before handing over to new coach Eric Chelle.

Nigeria is currently fourth in their qualifying group and must win the rest of their matches to stand a chance. “It won’t be easy, but we have the talent and the right players,” Eguavoen told ACL Sports.

“The World Cup is every player’s dream. We just need to take it one game at a time and give everything like it’s a final.”

Eguavoen also praised Coach Chelle, who is yet to lose a match since taking over. “He’s doing well. Let’s support him and avoid distractions. It’s not a one-man job — together, we can succeed,” he added.

He also spoke about the Super Falcons, who will play in the 2024 Women’s AFCON in Morocco next month. “We’re the best in Africa, and one of the top in the world. The team is strong, with a good mix of youth and experience. I believe they’ll make Nigeria proud,” he said.

Share