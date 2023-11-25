Eagles Can Still Fly But Peseiro Must Go Now!

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, is top on the trending list in the past two weeks for the wrong reasons. The senior national football team is also trending with discussions about the chances of Nigeria to book a ticket to play at the next World Cup in 2026. It is a special Mundial with USA, Canada and Mexico hosting the rest of the world. For the very first time, Africa has nine automatic slots and also a chance to fight for the 10th with another confederation.

On paper, one will say Eagles should stroll in to pick the ticket but after two draws in the opening games against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the trust placed on the Eagles is fast fading away. There are many issues surrounding Peseiro. In his first term in the saddle, it was observed that the Eagles lacked a pattern and they only bank on individual brilliance especially in the attack to get results. And somehow, the Nigeria Football Federation following the ‘secret’ documents signed with the Portuguese, had to renew his contract only this year.

Sadly, it was reliably learnt that sports minister, John Enoh, is part of the deal as he provided assurances that the manager will be paid to deliver for Nigeria. This is interesting because there are many Nigerians good enough to do a better job than Peseiro. It remains a mystery how the new NFF board under Ibrahim Gusau lured Enoh into the Peseiro ‘scam’. Nigeria is campaigning for honours in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers with South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe to contend with.

For me, I take South Africa and Benin as the two teams that could truncate the country’s ambition to feature at the next Mundial. For a team that failed to book a ticket to the last tournament in Qatar, it was expected that the players would come out smoking to deal with any opposition but sadly even before meeting the major threats in the group, the Eagles, have refused to fly so far. Two points from a possible six in two matches is poor for a highly-rated team but the head coach Peseiro believes his team is doing well.

His set-up in the defence is very bad just as the problem in the goalkeeping position is persistent. Francis Uzoho is not the best keeper in Nigeria because even some goalies in the domestic league are better than he is. There must be a deliberate effort to fix the entire defensive problem, make the middle more viable with creative players helping the attack and good DMs assisting the defence.

The good attack we have has to be well utilized for maximum results and that is why Peseiro has exhibited his coaching deficiency. Seeing Iwobi in a deep defensive role against Lesotho was so odd just as he also deployed other players wrongly. We do not have a good team as I write this event with about six weeks to the Africa Nations Cup finals in Cote d’Ivoire. As it is, the NFF is stuck with Peseiro and this manager has to go, in fact the time is NOW! A Nigerian can take over to steady the ship and get better results.

The NFF should source for money to pay Peseiro off. Good riddance…! A Nigerian can do the job. If we trust the current bunch with Emmanuel Amuneke, he will make his mistakes but in the end, he will get the Eagles flying again for Nigeria. There are other notable young coaches in the domestic league who can come on board. Gbenga Ogunbote, Fidelis Ilechuckwu and Kennedy Boboye are other coaches that could assist Amuneke to take the Eagles higher.

We should learn to appreciate our own; this might not be a popular view but it is better than paying $70,000 on a foreign manager causing us so much pain. Another problem in the team is that of leadership. The current Eagles are just average and even at that, one cannot single out a leader. Ahmed Musa has a command- ing respect but he is on way out just as I expect William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo to take honourable bows while a consistent defensive unit for Nigeria and a reliable goalkeeper are found.

After Rwanda defeated South Africa 2-0 in the second round of games and with eight more games to be played in the World Cup qualifiers, all hopes are not lost if the right steps are taken NOW and certainly not with Peseiro. As bad as it is, Nigeria with two points are still 3rd in a group of six and if all other matches are won especially against South Africa, Benin and Rwanda, the Eagles will be back on course.

Getting the sole ticket is the target just as a new coach should look at how best to prosecute the next AFCON In January with a podium finish. The talents are there but getting the right guys to take the right decisions has always been the problem… It is well win Nigeria!