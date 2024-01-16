Eagles can overcome weather challenges, convert chances against CIV –Peseiro

The Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has again expressed his disappointment at his team’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their opening match of the African Cup of Nations but reassured Nigerian fans that they will overcome the weather challenges and missed goal-scoring opportunities when they face hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday for their second group game. Despite having a star-studded lineup, the Super Eagles struggled to win against the lower-ranked Equatorial Guinea. Napoli striker and CAF Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, missed several scoring opportunities during the match.

The coach emphasized that his team deserved a win based on the numerous chances they created.The Eagles are set to face host nation Cote d’Ivoire in their second Group A match on Thursday evening. The Ivoirians are currently leading the first-round section following a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau during the weekend. As the Super Eagles aim for a stronger performance in their upcoming match, the coach’s emphasis on capitalizing on goal-scoring opportunities and navigating challenging weather conditions underscores the strategic focus needed for success in the ongoing AFCON 2023 campaign.

“We deserved to win this game because we created many chances. It is normal to miss chances in football,” he remarked. “We, therefore, need to improve on our finishing. We played better than our opponents; we pushed them, and I think we can do the same in our next match. I am sad about the result; my players are also sad but God gives, God takes, and next game, God could give us.” The coach acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by the hot and humid weather conditions in Cote d’Ivoire, which impacted the team’s ability to press effectively. “It’s not easy to play under these conditions,” he admitted.

“We couldn’t press as we should because of the heat. We need to manage our energy.” Similarly, defender Semi Ajayi is upbeat that the Eagles will get things right when they face the hosts.