Eagles Can Never Win Nations Cup With Peseiro –Jalla

On behalf of your group, the PFAN, you issued a press statement rejecting a communique by the committee headed by Edo State Governor Phillip Shiaibu which came out with a proposal for a new constitution and change of the name and structure of PFAN, do you still stand by that position? We are not opposed to reconciliation; what we have said is that it is not something that falls within the purview of the NFF, because we feel that the issue within the players union is an internal matter but PFAN still submitted itself to the process without prejudice out of deep respect for the person of the Deputy Governor but after the first meeting, we saw in the media, things that were not even discussed in the meeting; things like a new constitution and change of name.

We have to be clear about this, no strangers can write a constitution for a professional body like us but I have to say we are still open to reconciliation that will lead to bringing everybody under one umbrella. Those who left still have their offices with us; the position of PFAN is that those who left should come back, there are no two unions, the union is one. It is unfortunate that the former NFF President Amaju Pinnick infiltrated our ranks and divided us by using some officers to create another union but when the new President came in, he said he wanted a united body and we said we were fine with that but we can do it by ourselves.

However, we still submitted ourselves to the process but what we have seen is that the outcome does not fall within what PFAN can accept. Our position remains that those who formed another group can come back because they left without any crisis in the union, they never complained about anything before they went to form another group. We don’t have to set a bad precedent because other persons can leave the union again and form their own, does it mean we would change names again? We have to stop things like these.

Did you make the position known during the meeting with the Deputy Governor? Of course, yes. We never agreed to a new name, nor did we discuss any- thing like a new constitution and exec- utive. Those who want posts can come back, PFAN election is next year, and they can come and compete. You went to court to stop the election that brought Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF; the poll was only allowed to hold after the federation secured an Appeal Court ruling overturning the order you had earlier secured at the Federal High Court stopping the exercise, are you still pursuing the case? On January 6, 2023, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau invited PFAN Task Force to a meeting, I led the delegation, and the Deputy Governor was there alongside the NFF Secretary General.

There was Rumson Baribote, Edema Fuludu, Dahiru Sadi and Austin Popo and we told them to resolve the issues that forced us to go to court and not to set up a committee to reconcile players. We gave them the opportunity for out-of-court reconciliation. It is sad that the Deputy Governor deviated from the arbitration that was going on before Gusau’s administration came in, Aminu Kurfi Balele and a group of some FA Chairmen were relating with us and we were making progress; they asked us what we want, we told them we want representation on the board and the congress to be even.

You can’t have 37 members of FAs in Congress and you also dominated the executives and other statutory members have almost nothing, we went to court to effect that change. Are you still going to withdraw the case even if the alternative dispute resolution doesn’t work? No way! What we are asking for is equal membership and status in the congress, board and sub-committees, there is no going back on that. We have given them the opportunity for an alternative resolution of this matter but they are now chasing shadow by dabbling into internal issues of the players union.

You have had running battles with many administrations of the NFF, how would you rate the Gusau board? We don’t want to rock the boat because when you see a product that could be refined and get results, you support it. If you look at it, we have not been attacking the Gusau-led board, we want them to succeed but we also want them to do the right thing. The turning point and the key thing working for them is the Interim Management Committee headed by Gbenga Elegbeleye which has been doing a wonderful job with our league.

The key component of Nigerian football is back on track; the league has quality now, and it can attract investors which is a boost for the board. We have a clear departure from the days of the League Management Company when stagnation was all over the place, there was no transparency; a lot of bad things happened that set us back greatly but we can begin to see change , Rivers United, for instance, reached the quarterfinals of continental competition, it is something.

They are doing well in terms of boosting the domestic league and we are in support of that but that is not to say that the right of our members in terms of participation in the scheme of things would be jettisoned. One of the toughest decisions before the Gusau board is the issue of the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro whose contract expires in the middle of the Nations Cup qualifiers, do you think he should be offered a new contract? I don’t think he deserves it. We have to borrow a leaf from what Cameroon and Morocco have done.

The fulcrum of the national team should be the players from the local league. The excessive focus on players born abroad and foreign coaches should be de-emphasized, we can manage our local coaches; we can’t win a World Cup in the nearest future we are not even doing well on the international stage and now is the time to rebuild. We can have a standing national team like we used to have in the past, bringing 24, 26 players from all over the place a few days to a match should be a thing of the past, we must change our approach. Stephen Keshi did it, he succeeded in winning the Nations Cup in 2013.

We can have the right blend instead of putting all our eggs in one basket. If we do the right thing, I can tell you that we have players in the league who could be far better than those we brought from abroad. So, coming back to Peseiro, he doesn’t deserve a new contract given his abysmal performance so far, that was a very wrong recruitment in the first place because he doesn’t have the capacity to manage a big brand like the Super Eagles. If we like our football, we should just let him go. But home-based coaches have been given opportunities and didn’t do quite well… We have to keep building them until we succeed.

How about the foreign coaches that we have always employed, did they succeed? Gernot Rohr was here for five years, what did he achieve but we kept him there and when we would employ again, we brought Peseiro. White coaches have always failed us, we have to make do with what we have, and we have to give our own more opportunities and invest in training and retraining them. Some of these intelligent coaches like Ilechukwu and the rest, you invest in them that is when you can benefit from their expertise.

It is done in places where you brought these white coaches from. But Pesiero has boasted that he has the team good enough to win the next Nations Cup.. This coach does not have the capacity to win the Nations Cup, we don’t need to deceive ourselves. We saw the way he was looking like something else when we lost to Guinea-Bissau; a coach that lost a match to a country like that in Abuja is thinking about winning the Nations Cup; go and check his records where he has been, he is not the man to take us far. We have to be frank with ourselves, this is not the time to think about winning the Nations Cup, it is about rebuilding our football. Look at Senegal and Morocco, they rebuilt their football, they went back home to invest.

We have done that before, Clemens Westerhof worked overtime to give us the 1994 squad; most of the players he used started from here till they travelled abroad. You caused a stir early in the year when you alleged that the NFF had not judiciously utilised the FIFA goal project… I still stand by my report because I just don’t say these things without having my fact. The NFF has collected a whopping $ 10 million from the world football governing body for FIFA 1.0 and FIFA 2.0 projects and I stated how these funds came but they said I was wrong and I challenged them again to prove me wrong by providing the information and I will table my own.

Your activism has made many stakeholders to term you troublesome, why do you do this? I am not into activism because I want to cause trouble; I am also not in this because of what I would benefit from it but football is a sport I have a deep passion for and I can’t sit down and watch some people make the game suffer. We have continued to contribute our own quota to the development of the game by making the administrators account for their actions and we have also been at the forefront of the fight for the right of footballers who are the main actors.

You are known for activism and haven’t been seen managing in the mainstream of football, why haven’t you brought your football expertise into use at the level of the NFF? I am not interested, I have been offered several appointments in the past, but I am not doing this because I want to be a member of the NFF. I have sufficient knowledge of football; I do a lot of things in the background, even those you think I fight, they are my friends, I offered advice to them and when they take them, it worked because I was tutored by the best administrators these country has ever had.

The Femi Olukanmis, Nathaniel Idowus and the rest and I will continue to contribute my quota to the development of the game with the substantial knowledge that I have. They offered me different kinds of appointments but I can’t operate in an environment I would not be able to effect changes; that is what we are fighting for. If I become the NFF President today under the current arrangement, it won’t work. The secretariat has to be run professionally; we have to know the economies of football, we have to know what the league is bringing in, we have to find a way to determine how much we are to get from television.

The Premier League is being aired in Nigeria, how much is our league getting from that because the EPL is using our air space? If the two best clubs are playing in Nigeria today and Arsenal and Chelsea are to play at the same time, nobody will go and watch that Nigerian match. I think we have to protect our league; the federal government at a time protected the rice farmers when they stopped the importation of foreign rice today we are producing most of the rice that we eat.

I have written different letters to the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission and the Nigeria Lottery Commission to look into this because we know where the money for football is. We don’t even have one per cent of the money that should come into football because those who are there don’t know what to do. If the federal government could protect the local rice farmers why can’t they tell the satellite TV to share the revenue with the local league because they invaded our air space which affected our league?