‘Eagles Can Hammer Cote D’Ivoire’

In a bid to inspire the Super Eagles to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Cote d’Ivoire, the chairman of 100 Percent Focus Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Muhammed, has called on the team to replicate Equatorial Guinea’s winning strategy. Muhammed highlighted Equatorial Guinea’s remarkable performance against the hosts in the group stage, where they scored four goals to secure a surprising victory—the heaviest defeat in the history of the Cote d’Ivoire.

He insisted that the Super Eagles have the potential to achieve a similar feat in the final match of the AFCON. With millions of Nigerians rallying behind the team as they advance to the final of the competition, Muhammed stressed the role of his non-governmental organisation in channelling the fervour of Nigerians towards goals that contribute to the advancement of the country.

“Nigerians are renowned for their passion for football, and it is our duty at 100 Percent Focus Nigeria to harness this enthusiasm for initiatives that promote the development of our nation,” Muhammed told our correspondent in Abidjan. “As the Super Eagles gear up for the AFCON final, we urge them to adopt a strategic approach that will enable them to score goals and secure victory.

“We are happy about the way they progressed into the final; their strategy worked, but we are hoping that they will sustain the system that will see them beat the hosts resoundingly. “The stake is high now. I am surprised by the number of Nigerians who have trooped into Abidjan for this match.

It is amazing, and the best thing for us is to win the tournament.” With determination, perseverance, and strategic planning, Muhammed believes that the team can replicate Equatorial Guinea’s success and emerge victorious in the final showdown against Cote d’Ivoire.