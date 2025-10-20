Eagles Can Beat Gabon, Pick World Cup Ticket –Onazi

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has backed Nigeria to soar past Gabon and edge closer to securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the team’s renewed energy and commitment give him great confidence.

Nigeria crushed Benin Republic 4–0 in their last qualifier to reach the African playoffs, where they now face Gabon in a decisive two-legged clash next month. The former Lazio star said the Super Eagles’ impressive response after a shaky start to the qualifying campaign shows their hunger to return to the world stage.

“A lot went wrong at the start of the qualifiers, but now, with the passion and determination the team has shown, you can see they understand what it means to play at the World Cup,” Onazi told Footy-Africa. “The players have shown commitment, and I believe that drive will take them through.”

Onazi, who feat u r e d f o r Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, said t h e team’s recent performance has restored belief among fans, urging them to keep faith with the players. “This team has the quality to go all the way.

They just need to stay focused and believe in themselves,” he added. If the Super Eagles overcome Gabon on November 13, they will battle either Cameroon or DR Congo for Africa’s final slot in the intercontinental playoffs— a path that could see Nigeria reclaim its place among football’s elite.