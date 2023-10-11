Eagles camp opens in Portugal for S’Arabia, Mozambique friendlies

The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria opened yesterday in Portimao, Portugal, ahead of their double-header friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

The Eagles go into the Saudi Arabia game with a winning streak of three games after qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire but will be desperate to end a winless streak in friendly matches that dates back to 2019.

The first match against Saudi Arabia is set to take place on Friday, followed by a clash with Mozambique just three days later.

Coach Jose Peseiro had earlier named a 25-man squad for the encounter, recalling defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Bright Osayi-Samuel, as well as midfielder Alex Iwobi and forward Terem Moffi for the game. The quartet was absent from the team that defeated Sao Tome and Principe in last month’s 2023 AFCON qualifier in Uyo.

Peseiro has also made some late additions to the team, bringing in Tyrone Ebuehi, Umar Sadiq, and Chidozie Awaziem to replace the injured Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Jamilu Collins.

Our correspondent has also learnt that Moffi will be part of the friendlies despite earlier reports of injury.

Boavista defender Bruno Onyemaechi was one of the early birds at their Penina Hotel and Resort, Portimao, camp on Tuesday.

These upcoming friendly matches are crucial preparations for the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. The team is determined to put in their best performance and come out victorious.

The Nigerian team has faced some difficulties in friendly matches recently, failing to win in their last 13 games since defeating Egypt 1-0 in 2019. However, Coach Peseiro and his squad are ready to turn things around and break this losing streak. They are determined to make a statement and show what they are truly capable of when they take on Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Cardiff City coach Erol Bulut has also revealed that the club stopped Collins from participating in the friendly games because he has a high risk of getting injured. He has since been replaced with Chidozie Awaziem.