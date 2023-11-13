Eagles Camp Opens For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria camp will on Monday, November 13, be opened for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The 23 Super Eagles players invited for the World Cup qualifiers are expected to arrive in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital from Monday morning.

Recall that the Super Eagles will play their first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo against Lesotho on Thursday, November 16.

Afterward, they will fly to Rwanda to take on Zimbabwe in the second game in the World Cup qualifiers series on November 19.

Even though superstar players like Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan are not available for the games due to fitness issues, the Nigerian team has a good number of in-form players available for the game.

Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen who received his first-ever call-up to the team last week, scored his first goal in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen in their 4-0 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday. Also, Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest, who has just regained full fitness, scored in Forest’s 3-2 loss to West Ham in the English Premier League. Nante forward Moses Simon also scored a goal for his team on Sunday.

Aside from Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the other two countries in the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup qualifiers are South Africa, Benin, and Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Lesotho national team players and their delegates are expected in Uyo later today, November 13.

The Nigeria vs Lesotho game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 16.