Eagles’ Call-up Thrills Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella

Nathan Tella says it would be “a dream come true” to make his debut for Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week. The 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger has been named in the Super Eagles squad to face Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Born in Lambeth, England, but eligible for Nigeria through his parents, his international future had been the subject of significant speculation since he first began to make an impression in the youth set-up at Arsenal.

“It’s always been about representing Nigeria,” Tella told BBC Sport Africa. “My family will be over the moon to watch me fulfil that dream. “I am proud of my British and Nigerian sides and lucky to have both backgrounds. Of course we have both worlds, but ours is a proper Nigerian home [with] culture, food and tradition.”

Tella was one of the standout performers for Burnley last season as the Clarets earned promotion back to the Premier League, but he returned to parent club Southampton at the end of the campaign. The forward, who is capable of playing either out wide or through the middle, had 22 goal contributions in the Championship last season and joined Leverkusen in a reported £20m deal in August.

His new side are undefeated at the top of the German Bundesliga after 10 matches and his speed, dribbling and delivery into dangerous areas would, in theory, give the Super Eagles an added dimension in attack. After missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Super Eagles will kick off their qualifying campaign for 2026 against Lesotho and Zimbabwe on 16 and 19 November respectively.

Nigeria are expected to come through Group C ahead of the likes of South Africa and Benin, with the group winners guaranteed a spot in Canada, Mexico and the United States after the finals were expanded from 32 to 48 teams.