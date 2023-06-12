Eagles call-up excites home-based goalies

The two home-based goalkeepers invited to the Super Eagles’ camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia are excited about the call-up. The national team coach, Jose Peseiro, recently released the team list for the game, with four home-based players invited which includes the Enyimba goal- keeper, Olorunleke Ojo and his Rivers United goalkeeper, Victor Sochima making the cut.

Ojo at the weekend helped his team win the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title while defending champion, Rivers United, complete with Sochima on the field finished third to qualify for CAF Confederation Cup. “I have been working so hard to get this invitation and I am happy the coach decided to look at us in the league,” Ojo said.

“Since the start of the campaign to the Super 6, all I was doing was to work so hard to help my team to the continent, however, when you are working hard, you don’t know who is watching. “The coach was here since the start of the playoff and I am sure he has seen us performing for him to pick just four of us. “Gradually, I am sure we will continue to get the recognition we deserve as home- based players.” For Sochima, apart from the league, the run in of Rivers United in the CAF Cham- pions League and later the Confederation Cup also contributed to his invitation. The duo, however, said they would con- tinue to improve on themselves because they don’t know who is watching and what it might lead to in the future. Also they promised to be a good rep- resentatives of the league as they will be fighting to become the number one for the Super Eagles.