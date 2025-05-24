Eagles: Beyond The Unity Cup, Russian Friendly

Share

That the Super Eagles are currently on a cliff hanger in the race to win a ticket for the 2026 World Cup finals is not in doubt. The fate of the team to win an automatic sole ticket in Group C is no longer in its hands. Nigeria will now depend on the results of other teams to earn a berth to the forthcoming FIFA World Cup slated for Canada, Mexico and the United States of America. Nigeria’s Super Eagles are currently in 4th position in a group of six teams which also have Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. After six round of games, it is so sad and unfortunate that Nigeria with her array of established stars has recorded only one win, four draws and one defeat to amass seven points so far.

Lesotho, South Africa and recently, Zimbabwe played 1-1 respectively against the Super Eagles in Nigeria while the Eagles also recorded another 1-1 draw away to Zimbabwe but lost 2-1 to Benin Republic in an away match played in Cote d’Ivoire. The only victory came in the last FIFA window in which Eagles defeated Rwanda 2-0 away but came home to concede a late goal against Zimbabwe in the one all draw. That last result could eventually prove crucial as Nigeria need some elements of luck to be at the next mundial. In September and October, four decisive games will be played and the Super Eagles cannot afford to drop even one point including a crucial tie against the Bafana Bafana away in South Africa. Rwanda and Benin Republic will still visit Nigeria and sadly, Eagles are yet to win one home match in the series after four games.

Lesotho game is also away and there seems to be no easy games for the Eric Chelle-led Eagles as the team has been lethargic in the World Cup race. More disturbing is the fact that Nigeria also missed the last World Cup played in Qatar and the country is on the verge of a back-to-back ‘no show’ in the World Cup. South Africa currently have 13 points from six games to sit on top of Group C with four wins, one draw and one defeat. Rwanda and Benin Republic have eight points to occupy the second and third positions with two wins, two draws and two defeats respectively. Lesotho, currently 5th with seven points could leapfrog three others to second position with the expected verdict of FIFA on South Africa’s use of an illegible player in one of the qualiying games. This could also be a lifeline for the Super Eagles if FIFA reduces the points of the Bafana Bafana to 10 points. However, the Eagles will still need a win against South Africa away. And so during the week, Chelle released two separate lists for the Four-team Unity Cup taking place in London and an international friendly against Russia billed for Moscow on June 6.

Nigeria, Jamaica, Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago will compete for the Unity Cup at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London. The tournament will kick off with the first semifinal on Tuesday, May 27th as Trinidad & Tobago tackle Jamaica and on the following day, Nigeria will take on Ghana in the second semifinal, involving two traditional West African rivals. All four teams will return on Saturday, May 31st for the grand finale, with the losers of the semis featuring in the third-place game, before the final to determine The Unity Cup 2025 champions. Chelle is looking at the London tournament as launch a last gasp effort to get the Eagles to pick a ticket to the World Cup.

He said: “We’re looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October.” I am happy with the increased number of home-based players invited and the return of some quality players like Rafael Onyedika. The absence of Victor Osimhen from the two lists could be down to his expected move to another club from Napoli. This is however an opportunity for all other strikers in the team to rise up to the challenge as the first stand-in for Osimhen. Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Tolu Arokodare will have to give Victor Boniface and Sadiq Umar a good fight to be in the World Cup qualifiers. Dessers had a good season and here is an opportunity to show his skills in the national team without Osimhen. Overall, I would have loved to see a few players of the Flying Eagles in the separate list released to give a semblance of transitional initiatives by the Eagles manager and the NFF. The Unity Cup and the friendly against Russia should be taken seriously with the World Cup ticket in mind.

Share