Eagles! Beware Of Amavubi Before Bafana Bafana Battle

Here we go again! At FIFA every window, Nigerians seem to overrate their superstars and assume that every other team cannot stand the Super Eagles. This could be as a result of trust but over time, the senior national team has disappointed the teeming fans of the game in Nigeria. As I write this piece, the sad memories of Nigeria’s ouster from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is still fresh in the memories of many and I am not excluded.

Ordinarily, the absence from the last World Cup, in which many lost various opportunities, should have been a driving force for the current qualifiers but it is sad that, again, Nigeria is playing catch-up in a group of six comprising South Africa, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. None of these teams are higher than Nigeria in the FIFA ranking but in the series for 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria is currently 4th with seven points while South Africa occupy the 1st position with 13 points in the kitty. Rwanda and Benin are on eight points respectively while Lesotho and Zimbabwe are in the 5th and 6th positions.

As it is, I cannot explain why Nigeria won only one match out of six, drew four and lost one. Eric Chelle inherited a poor run but rather than get the six points in the last window, his boys bungled the home match against Zimbabwe in the last minute to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Eagles are up against the Amavubi of Rwanda today in Uyo and somehow, I am scared stiff. This is a very difficult match but attention is rather on the encounter against the Bafana Bafana slated for September 9 in South Africa. While I agree that the match is very crucial, it also important to note that three points against Rwanda are not negotiable to remain in the race. At this stage, Nigeria cannot afford to play a draw in any of the four games left in the series. Rwanda, currently second, are talking tough and threatening to scuttle the ambition of Nigeria. The team defeated Nigeria recently 2-1 in an away fixture but the Eagles recorded the only win in the World Cup series with 2-0 scoreline courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen.

Again, one wonders why the Eagles cannot win easily on their home turf, the Godfrey Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Winning today is a must, if not, Nigeria can as well kiss the 2026 World Cup bye bye.

History has shown that each time the country thinks one step ahead, it backfires. I recall at the 1998 World Cup finals, the Eagles defeated Spain 3-2 in a thrilling encounter and were up against Denmark in the second round. Rather than focus on Denmark, the Eagles and the authorities were looking up to the possible quarterfinal tie with Brazil. In the first three minutes, Denmark were two goals up and they eventually beat Nigeria 4-1.

The Bafana Bafana game is important but Rwanda must fall first before the team travels to South Africa.

There must be a serious mental alertness for the team to excel and win six point in the two games. There is a three-point deduction we hope South Africa could suffer but the remaining 12 points must be won. The players can do it if Chelle deploys them accordingly and they also put in 100 per cent effort. South Africa can be beaten at home but the difficult task for now is RWANDA. Eagles stars let down their guard in home games because they are largely distracted with family issues and personal ‘social’ matters. In away games, concentration is always total and the results show in the games.

A former Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said that to miss the World Cup back-to-back means the football authorities are also culpable. I agree totally. Nobody can sack the Nigeria Football Federation board but if the country misses this ticket, the board members should honourably resign.

Football means a lot to many Nigerians. How we find ourselves in this situation is really disturbing. A total of 10 teams will represent Africa and if Nigeria is not in, we should stop talking about being among the best on the continent.

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate event in football and Nigeria should be representing with ease. In an expanded World Cup involving 48 teams for the first time, missing out will be a big blow to Nigeria and the bragging rights of being a top team in Africa will be thrown into the waste basket.

In all, the Eagles are on a cliff hanger and they need to up their games respectively to bag six point while we all await further results on and off the pitch.