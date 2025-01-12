Eagles Best in Africa; I Couldn’t Say No –Chelle

Share

Eric Chelle has expressed his excitement over his appointment as the head coach of the Super Eagles, describing it as an opportunity he couldn’t turn down, calling Nigeria the best team in Africa.

The former Mali coach wrapped up his tenure with Algerian club MC Oran on a high note, leading his team to a 1-0 home victory over US Biskra.

“This was my last game in charge of MC Oran,” Chelle said. “I worked with enthusiasm and, of course, the pressure. I will miss the fans and even the critics.

“I have officially joined Nigeria, who are without doubt the best team in Africa. This is a huge opportunity I could not refuse. I’m grabbing it with both hands.”

Our correspondent learnt that the 47-year-old Chelle is expected to arrive in Abuja today, accompanied by his three assistants. The coaching team will be officially unveiled to the public on Monday.

