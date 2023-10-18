Eagles begged me to stay for us to win AFCON – Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has revealed how his players begged him to accept a pay cut from his employer, the Nigeria Football Federation, to stay on as the national team handler ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. After an extended period of uncertainty, the coach accepted a pay cut of $20,000 to sign a new contract that will see him take the team to AFCON in January 2024.

Cash-strapped NFF had insisted the Portuguese, whose contract expired last June, would need to accept a pay cut to realise his hopes of leading the Eagles to the AFCON, and the coach has now revealed the role of his players in accepting the proposal. “The players pushed me to stay because they believe we can win (the AFCON),” the 63-yearold Portuguese coach told SkySports.

“We can win it. The players know it. They come with the same energy, the same belief, to fight for the Super Eagles.” However, a former international, Moses Kpakor, said it was disturbing that the NFF wasted time on agreeing a new contract with the coach, saying such a situation does not portray the country as being serious.

“I am happy the NFF finally agreed on a new contract with the coach. I don’t know why we usually spend too much time appointing coaches; I was unhappy when the Federation said they would push the decision to Nigerians, it was too much of a joke,” he said.

The three-time African champions last won the AFCON 10 years ago. They are drawn against hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau in the first round of the delayed 2023 AFCON in January 2024. They open their campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea, followed by an epic clash against fellow West Africans four days later and host country Cote d’Ivoire, and then a final group game against Guinea-Bissau on January 22.