Eagles Battle Pharaohs In Friendly Today As Camp Bubbles In Cairo

Three-time African champions, Nigeria, will face seven-time winners Egypt today at the Cairo International Stadium in a pre-AFCON friendly ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

The encounter will give both teams the chance to assess new faces. Super Eagles coach Eric Sékou Chelle may hand opportunities to players such as Amas Obasogie, Ryan Alebiosu, Usman Muhammed, Tochukwu Nnadi, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Paul Onuachu and Salim Fago Lawal.

Egypt coach and AFCON legend, Hossam Hassan, is expected to build his team around Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, alongside Omar Marmoush, Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mostafa Mohamed.

Chelle is also likely to rely on key regulars including Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

As of Monday, 12 players were in Nigeria’s camp in Cairo, with Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu the latest arrival. The team had their first official training session yesterday, while more players are expected before kickoff. The match starts at 8pm Egypt time (7 pm Nigeria time).