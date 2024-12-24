Eagles B Coach Confident Of CHAN Spot

Share

Head coach of the Super Eagles B team, Daniel Ogunmdede, has backed the home-based Nigerian team to secure qualification for the 2024 CHAN tournament.

The local Super Eagles team forced Ghana to a goalless draw in the first leg of the qualifying playoff round for the 2025 African Championships at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday evening.

Coach Ogunmodede’s side will welcome the Black Stars of Ghana to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo Stadium, and the Remo Stars gaffer is confident his side has all it takes to qualify when they play on Saturday.

“I am satisfied with the draw. Now it is for us to qualify for the CHAN. The qualification will add more value to our league, the players and the Indigenous coaches.

We had a shaky first half, but we improved after the restart,” the 44-year-old said in his postmatch presser.

