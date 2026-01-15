Eagles AFCON Performance’ll Boost Nigeria Football Ecosystem – Fagade

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Abisoye Fagade, has said the performance of the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, will surely help to improve the local football ecosystem back home in Nigeria.

According to him, the Super Eagles as a brand has shown that there are several relationships between football and tourism, while revealing that, having watched the AFCON, he will be going back to Nigeria to see how sports tourism could thrive more.

“What I see here (in Morocco) all around is how interrelated tourism is to sports,” he said. “How interrelated tourism is to security, how related are all of these things, simply means we Nigerians should learn from what we are seeing here.

“As I feel, we feel happy that we are winning, and with what we have seen here, we can actually improve our local football. The ecosystem of tourism can grow from sports.

If you know what England is making from football alone, the number of jobs that have been created from football alone, how much more from other sports that are there.

“So, as a Nigerian, the biggest brand right now is Super Eagles. We can create bigger brands with other sports like table tennis, athletics and others.”