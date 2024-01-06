Eagles’ AFCON Journey: A tapestry of triumphs and tribulations

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) took flight three years before Nigeria gained its independence, marking the beginning of a storied football legacy on the continent. In its inaugural edition hosted by Sudan, only four invited nations, including apartheid-era South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia, participated in the continental soccer fiesta. Egypt claimed victory in the maiden edition, defeating Sudan 4-0 in the final. Top scorer Mohammed Diab ElAtar, affectionately known as El Diba, showcased his effectiveness by netting all four goals, emerging as the tournament’s top scorer with an impressive tally of five goals.

Nigeria’s AFCON debut in 1963

The 1962 edition, hosted in Ethiopia, witnessed the introduction of a qualification method, marking Nigeria’s initial involvement in the AFCON qualifiers. Previously known as the Red Devils, the Super Eagles advanced to the final rounds after drawing 2-2 with Ghana in goal aggregate. However, controversy struck as they abandoned the second leg against Tunisia despite leading 4-3 on goals aggregate, resulting in Tunisia being awarded the ticket. Nigeria finally made its AFCON debut in 1963 when Ghana hosted by default after Guinea’s disqualification. Asuquo Akpe etched his name in history by becoming the first Nigerian to score in an AFCON game, finding the net in the 78th minute during a distraught 6-3 defeat in the hands of the United Arab Republic (Egypt). Sudan delivered another blow to Nigeria in the second group game of the six-team tournament, securing a resounding 4-0 victory as the country exited the tournament without any points. Nigeria opted out of the 1965 edition and didn’t qualify for the tournament until 1976. Despite these setbacks, Nigeria’s resurgence at the continental soccer party commenced in 1976 after a 13- year hiatus. Under the leadership of the late Tihomir Jelisavcic, known as Father Tiko, the Green Eagles replaced the Red Devils moniker and embarked on a remarkable journey to Ethiopia. The team walked over Central African Republic in the qualifiers and dispatched Congo Brazzaville 3-1 on goals aggregate. The 1976 AFCON finals witnessed Baba Otu Mohammed becoming Nigeria’s first goal scorer in the tournament, opening the scoring in the 27th minute during a memorable 4-2 win over Zaire (now Congo DR). The tournament featured a unique final group league format, with Nigeria finishing third after a 1-1 draw against Guinea and a 3-2 victory over Egypt. Morocco emerged as champions, marking the only instance of this format being used.

Back-to-Back bronze medals:

Father Tiko and the Green Eagles returned to Ghana in 1978, securing their second consecutive AFCON finals appearance. Segun Odegbami added an individual honour by jointly emerging as the top scorer alongside Ghana’s Opoku Afriyie and Uganda’s Philip Omondi. Uganda surprisingly defeated Nigeria in the semi-final 2-1 and the Eagles eventually claimed the third-place spot by default after CAF awarded a 2-0 win to Nigeria following Tunisia’s protests by walking off the pitch after Baba Otu Mohammed had equalised in the 42nd minute. In just four years after their inaugural AFCON participation, the Green Eagles etched their name in history by becoming champions of the continent in 1980. The National Stadium in Lagos witnessed a triumphant display as Nigeria defeated Algeria 3-0 in the final, igniting wild celebrations among the passionate crowd. Segun Odegbami’s heroics unfolded as he scored within two minutes, adding another in the 42nd minute. Muda Lawal sealed the victory with a goal five minutes after halftime. The 1980 edition marked significant milestones, with three Eagles—captain Christian Chukwu, Segun Odegbami, and Muda Lawal—making the CAF Team of the Tournament. Odegbami’s individual brilliance continued as he emerged as the jointtop scorer for the second consecutive time. The tournament also saw Chukwu crowned the Most Valuable Player, making him the first Nigerian player to win this prestigious individual award. The 1980 AFCON witnessed a historic moment as central defender Godwin Odiye became the first foreign-based player to feature for the Eagles, reinforcing the defence of the triumphant Otto Gloria side. Brazilian coach Otto Gloria, often regarded as one of the best Eagles coaches, returned in 1982 to defend the title he helped Nigeria win in Lagos but faced a setback against Zambia, who defeated them 3-0 in the final group game as the defending champions suffered early elimination chamber which also brought Gloria’s glorious run with Nigeria to an end.

Onigbinde’s Reign

Following Gloria’s departure, Adegboyega Onigbinde took charge in 1984, aiming to restore pride and dignity in Cote d’Ivoire. The late Muda Lawal continued his remarkable AFCON streak, participating in his fifth consecutive tournament but the Hallmark of that squad was the introduction of previously unknown Rashidi Yekini, who would later become Nigeria’s undisputed top scorer with an unmatched record of 37 goals. Yekini’s 13 AFCON goals still stand unchallenged. The 1984 AFCON intensified the Nigeria-Cameroon rivalry. The Green Eagles faced Egypt in the semis, beating them in a penalty shootout. This set the stage for a final against Cameroon, marking the beginning of an enduring AFCON rivalry. Despite scoring first through Lawal, the young Eagles succumbed to an obviously superior Indomitable Lions. The subsequent years brought setbacks as Zambia denied Nigeria a spot in the AFCON finals in 1986. The arrival of German coach Manfred Hoener in 1988 ushered in a new era, emphasizing teamwork and defensive prowess. This edition also saw an influx of foreign-based players, with five invited to represent Nigeria. The Maroc ’88 tournament showcased the resilience of the Green Eagles, reaching the final against Cameroon. A memorable penalty shootout against Algeria, the longest in AFCON history, set the stage for the final showdown. Cameroon emerged victorious, with referee Idrissa Sarr’s controversial decision denying Nigeria the title.

The golden age

Clemens Westerhof’s arrival in 1988 marked the beginning of Nigeria’s glorious golden age of modern football. Westerhof replaced interim coach Paul Hamilton and laid the foundation for future successes, shaping the destiny of Nigerian football. Westerhof’s first major task was to annex the AFCON title from Egypt’s and Cameroon’s grip. Keshi and some other foreign-based stars had mutinied in the build-up to the AFCON which also coincided with the Italia’90 World Cup qualifiers and Westerhof called their bluff and stubbornly handed the nation a 22-man final squad made of only three foreign-based players. After a scandalous 5-1 hammering Algeria handed Westerhof and his boys in the group’s opening game, the resurgent side did the unthinkable by galloping all the way to the final to reverse the tie. Though the Fennecs beat them by an odd Menad Djamal goal, the Green Eagles put up a spirited fight to keep Westerhof’s mission on course. Onigbinde’s protege Rashidi Yekini added to his AFCON’s one goal he achieved in Maroc’88 by finishing with three goals, one goal less than the top scorer Djamal. “Policeman” Moses Kpakor “policed” his way into the Team of the tournament to become the only Nigerian in the tournament’s Best Eleven. Algiers’90 also made one of the Eagles – Daniel Amokachi – AFCON’s first-ever youngest player when he filed out for his team at 17 years and 1 month. Two years later in Senegal, the Green Eagles had become Super Eagles and welcomed more foreign-based players and the return of Keshi, Eagles were always the team to beat. This time it was Ghana that denied the Eagles from sipping from the AFCON gold cup as Abedi Pele conspired with his mates to stop their arch-rivals 2-1 in the tense semi-final in Dakar. However, they put themselves together to beat Cameroon 2-1 in the third-place play-off to claim their third bronze medal. Yekini emerged top scorer with four goals to cap a great outing for his country. Tunisia’94 was everything for Westerhof and his men as Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1 to win their second AFCON title and their first outside the shores of Nigeria.