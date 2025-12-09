Eagles’ AFCON Build-Up Suffers Another Setback With Nwabali’s Injury

Super Eagles preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have suffered another setback as first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, joined the list of those doubtful for the competition due to injury.

The development represents one of the most significant setbacks yet for a Nigeria already stretched by withdrawals, fitness doubts of some key players.

Nwabali, who became a national hero after his performances at the last AFCON, where Nigeria finished runners-up, has not played since the Eagles’ dramatic penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in Rabat during the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Now, doubts over his ankle and hand injuries have deepened following stark comments from his club coach, Vusimuzi Vilakazi, who said the goalie is unlikely to make the final squad.

“I don’t think he will make it, but when I was talking to him, he was confident that he would recover very soon, but obviously, you will understand because he’s a player who wants to be there at the Cup of Nations finals.

But the reality is saying for now, he is still injured. I also hope for the best that he might find himself there,” the coach said.