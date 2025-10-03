E1 Lagos GP: Tinubu Restates Commitment To Clean Energy

…Hails Lagos As Cultural Capital

…Sanwo-Olu Pledges to Harness Lagos Waterways

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to clean energy and sustainability as Lagos hosted the E1 Lagos Grand Prix, the first electric powerboat championship in Africa.

In a goodwill message at the opening ceremony, the President described Lagos as “the cultural capital of Nigeria, the heartbeat of our economy, and a symbol of our resilience,” noting that the city had once again asserted itself as a bold, forward-looking hub for innovation and global sporting excellence.

Tinubu said the event placed Lagos alongside international destinations such as Monaco, London, Venice and Jeddah, stressing that it was not only a thrilling spectacle but also a demonstration of Nigeria’s readiness for a greener future.

“This championship is not merely a thrilling spectacle on water but a statement of intent. The E1 Powerboat series combines world-class entertainment with clean energy innovation, showcasing electric-powered vessels that point the way to a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

The President added that his administration would continue to pursue investments in renewable energy, marine tourism and coastal infrastructure as part of efforts to create jobs, expand opportunities for youth and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global community.

He further said: “As a nation committed to renewable energy and environmental stewardship, Nigeria welcomes this pioneering event as a fitting complement to our drive toward a low-carbon economy.”

Tinubu commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his team, and corporate partners, including FirstBank, for their role in bringing the championship to Lagos.

The E1 Lagos GP, which opened with a regatta at the Lagos Boat Club, Ikoyi, continues through the weekend, with the finals scheduled for Sunday in Ikoyi. President Tinubu is expected to witness the concluding stages of the competition.

Earlier in the day, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressed the African Blue Economy Summit held at Azuri Towers, Eko Atlantic City, as part of activities leading to the E1 Lagos GP.

The governor said Lagos’ waterways hold the key to its future, noting that the state was determined to lead Africa in building a sustainable blue economy.

“Hosting the championship has shown how water can inspire not only sport and entertainment, but also big ideas in technology and sustainability. Our investments in water transport, maritime infrastructure, and climate adaptation are only the beginning,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu described the championship as both a celebration of Lagos’ dynamism and a testimony to its growing influence, adding that the event underscored his administration’s commitment to sustainability and human development.