E1 Lagos GP: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Race Weekend, Hails Organizers

The wait is finally over as the historic E1 Lagos GP officially commenced on Friday with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State flagging off the race weekend.

The iconic race with a blend of speed, culture and mind-blowing speed is coming to the heart of Africa, and Lagos showcasing its waterways to drive sports tourism and sustainable development.

The E1 Lagos GP – the UIM World Championship, an all-electric international offshore powerboat racing series highlights Lagos blue economy potentials and the state commitment to host major sporting events.

Speaking at the well-attended opening ceremony held at the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Ikoyi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Agag said bringing E1 to Africa represents a pivotal moment in the mission to grow electric racing on the continent, making the event truly global.

African football legend, Didier Drogba, co-owner of Team Drogba Global Africa along with Gabrielle Lemaire, is representing Africa in the global championship.

This is as the former Chelsea star expressed excitement with Africa’s first ever race in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the impact of E1 Lagos GP while assuring on the state’s commitment to host future event, making race a permanent event on the global E1 calendar.

The Governor commended the organizers for bringing the race to Lagos and lead partner First Bank for making the dream a reality. He further assured on the state resolve to compete with big cities across the world though her resilient, competitiveness and home to global businesses.

The RaceBirds took to the Lagos Lagoon to round off the opening ceremony ahead of the race which starts with the qualifying rounds on Saturday while the main race will hold on Sunday.

The E1 Lagos GP set up a thrilling penultimate round in the battle to crown the 2025 ‘Champions of the Water’ ahead of the season finale in Miami.