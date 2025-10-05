E1 Lagos Gp: Lagos, Undp Hail First Bank’s Support For Mangrove Restoration

Ajibade Olusesan

The Lagos State Government has commended First Bank of Nigeria Limited for supporting a mangrove restoration project carried out as part of activities marking the E1 Lagos Grand Prix (E1 Lagos GP), Africa’s first all-electric powerboat racing championship.

The tree-planting initiative, organised by Team Drogba in collaboration with the E1 Organising Committee, took place at Eco Park, Akodo-Ise in Ibeju-Lekki, as part of the championship’s sustainability drive.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr Samuel Egube, said the exercise aligns with the state’s environmental protection plan, particularly for communities around the Lagoon.

He praised First Bank for its role in promoting the project, describing it as a reflection of the bank’s commitment to sustainable development.

“This initiative is part of our long-term plan to ensure that communities bordering the Lagoon are well protected. We commend First Bank for identifying with this cause,” Egube said.

Also speaking, Mrs Rosemary Agbo, Senior Programme Assistant to the National Coordinator of the UNDP Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme, said the United Nations Development Programme provided technical support to ensure the success of the mangrove restoration effort.

“It is really exciting to see a force for good like First Bank supporting this project. We commend the bank and look forward to more partnerships like this across the country,” Agbo said.

Reacting, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at First Bank, Mrs Olayinka Ijabiyi, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to sustainability and environmental protection.

“Supporting sustainability is one of our key priorities and a core driver of our business. Wherever there is an opportunity to promote environmental resilience and community development, First Bank will always be there,” Ijabiyi said.

“Being part of the E1 Lagos GP and planting trees here is significant for us. It shows that we are truly woven into the fabric of society and remain committed to initiatives that build a better future,” she added.

The E1 Lagos GP, which made its debut in Nigeria, is the first all-electric powerboat race on the continent. It brings together teams owned by global sports and entertainment icons, combining innovation, sport, and sustainability to showcase Lagos as a hub for clean energy and environmental awareness.