RikaotoByMe, Afrikayla, others walk the runway

I n a remarkable move to promote tourism, celebrate culture and creativity, the E1 Championship Fashion Show brought together some of Africa’s Finest designers to showcase their pieces on runway. The fashion show, which held at the EbonyLife Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos was a moment where the continent’s finest designers, artists, and visionaries converged under one global spotlight. From Lagos to Johannesburg, Accra to Kigali, creatives brought their best to the runway, connecting directly with international buyers, investors, and industry stakeholders, eager to tap into Africa’s creative goldmine.

Beyond glamour, the showcase opened doors — fostering real partnerships and opportunities that strengthened the continent’s creative value chain. Curated by Rikaoto by Me, the groundbreaking event showcased the depth and diversity of African fashion, where each design told a story of heritage, innovation, and cultural pride. The first design that walked the runway, Afrikayla, founded by Ibijoke Shallangwa, brought her love for African prints and heritage to the centre stage. Her pieces were a fine blend of Akwuete, Adire, Asoke , Kente stitched in modern style to suit both street style and fancy occasions.

“We are all about telling the story of Africa through fashion. Imagine wearing something that’s not just stylish but also has a bit of history and culture stitched into it. That’s Afrikayla!! said Afrikayla CEO. What To Wear introduced the guests to a new version of Agbada, with unique detailing while Keannie Fashion line showcased curvy short dresses fit for party girls.

RikaotoByMe closed the show with her luxury pieces detailed with crystals, beats and stones. Speaking to the media about the show, Maryam Elisha, Founder and CEO of RikaotoByMe stated:“The E1 Championship Fashion Show was not just an event, it was a celebration of Africa’s creative excellence powered by vision, partnership, and purpose.

Through the support of our sponsors, especially Afreximbank through their CANEX program , FEDA, and the Lagos State Government, we created a platform that united designers, models, and artisans from across the continent to showcase the true depth of African innovation and craftsmanship. The show aligned perfectly with the sponsors’ mission to accelerate intra-African trade and investment in the creative economy, while giving a global spotlight to the immense talent within our continent.

“This initiative demonstrated how collaboration can spark transformation. By merging fashion, culture, and sustainability under one experience of the E1LagosGP, we provided real opportunities for job creation, business networking, and international exposure for African creatives,” Elisha noted. “We are deeply grateful to our sponsors for believing in this vision and for empowering platforms like this that help tell Africa’s story of excellence and progress.

The E1 Championship Fashion Show is a proof that when Africa invests in its creativity, the world pays attention.” The appearance of the International Queens to experience Lagos and its culture through the first E1LagosGP, gave them the opportunity to experience luxury, style in the heart of Africa not only on the streets of Paris, New York, like they all thought. The success of the show sends a clear message-African Creatives are ready. Ready to trade, ready to create, and ready to lead.

“With the continued support of our sponsors and partners, we will keep building platforms that turn creativity into industry and dreams into opportunities. “I want to thank all participanting designers- Tannymash from Zimbabwe, Afrikayla, Keannie fashion empire, What 2 Wear, Anjoreen Couture, Prince glam style from Nigeria, SGTC clothing from Ghana, Dashikipride African Designers in the Diaspora(New York City) etc thank you,” the curator said.