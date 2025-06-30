The recently launched electronic visa (e-visa) regime processed over 14,000 applications within six weeks of its inauguration, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced on Monday.

The Minister, who made the disclosure at a stakeholder sensitisation workshop on major immigration innovations held at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja, added that the electronic Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (e-CERPAC) and the electronic Temporary Work Permit (TWP) are set to go live soon.

While highlighting the efficiency of the new system, Tunji-Ojo noted: “I can tell you within the first six weeks of the e-visa, we were able to process over 14,000 visa applications. Within six weeks.

“So, that by any standard in the world, is a pass mark. It is a huge one and, of course, those little hitches, I tell you, within the next one to two weeks, will be history. We will correct them.

“We are already working. Even yesterday in my house, the CGIS was there. Technological partners were in my house. The DCG visa was in my house. All of us in my house.

“We worked for hours yesterday, Sunday, even in my conference room at home. We were working because we understand when you are in the process of innovation, there is no room, there is no opportunity for you to close your eyes. You must make sure it works. We are ready for the challenge.”

The minister further clarified that the e-visa system was introduced not only for migration management but also as a catalyst for economic growth.

“To me, when somebody needs a visa to Nigeria, and all he is looking for is who knows the minister, who knows the CG Immigration, who knows the Permanent Secretary, that is not how to grow a country. That is the truth.

“You must make it easy while not compromising national security. There must be that strategy. So, the e-visa, I want to assure you, is here, and by the grace of God, is here to stay.

“We are not yet where we want to be, but we are not where we were. There has been progress, and the simple truth is, we will continue to invest in our e-border governance and put more boots on the ground to make sure that every inch of the Nigerian border space is well protected,” the Minister noted.

Speaking on soon-to-be activated e-CERPAC and TWP, the former parliamentarian declared an end to the previous misuse of the system saying, “that era when people will come on TWP almost for free, keep renewing over and over, just to evade the law, is gone.

“So, for us, TWP is automated just like CERPAC is already automated.”

He added that discontinuing manual archiving in passport application processes has resulted in an annual saving of approximately one billion Naira for Nigeria, as the relevant contract has been terminated.

Earlier, Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, elaborated on the recent digital innovations by the Service.

The CGIS explained that the new visa regime introduces several innovative services, including the e-Visa Application Channel, e-CERPAC, Landing and Exit Cards, and Temporary Work Permit.

“The already installed e-Gates at our major Airports and commissioned Command and Control Centre is positioned to house and harness these technologies.

“These digital solutions leverage technology to streamline processes, enhance security, and improve the overall experience for travelers and stakeholders,” she explained.

According to Nandap, “The e-Visa system allows for seamless online applications, eliminating the need for physical visits to immigration offices.

“The e-CERPAC integrates residence permits into a digital document, simplifying processes for foreign nationals residing in Nigeria. Our Temporary Work Permit has also been digitized, reducing processing times and increasing efficiency.”