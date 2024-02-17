e.u to Invest €37M on Solar, Hydro Power Projects in Nigeria

The European Union Head of Mission to the country, Ambassador Samuela Isopi, yesterday announced that the EU in- tends to invest €37 million in solar and hydro power systems in Nigeria. She explained that this was aimed at enhancing healthcare centres and rural regions throughout the country.

Isopi, accompanied by the new Head of Cooperation of the EU, Mr. Luca Massimo, and Programme Manager on Energy, Mr. Godfrey Ogbemudia, disclosed this during their visit to the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, in Abuja. According to her, this intervention in the power sector of the country is separate from the approximately €200 million in grants previously allocated to the sector since 2008.

She said that the EU’s various intervention programmes in the power sec- tor would focus on small hydro-power and solar energy for healthcare facilities. She further said that the ongoing intervention will also encompass rural electrification through isolated and interconnected mini- grids projects, as well as initiatives promoting circular economy principles.

Stating that these projects are slated to commence imminently, Isopi extended an invitation to the minister for the upcoming inauguration of two projects financed by the EU and executed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Adelabu thanked the EU for its support to the sector and called on the EU to render more assistance so that significant challenges within the sector would be addressed.

He identified the liquidity issue as a challenge adding that addressing it is a top priority for the federal government.